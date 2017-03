STOCKHOLM, Sept 8 Martin Harnik scored twice as Austria qualified for the finals of the European Championship for the first time by thrashing Sweden 4-1 on Tuesday.

The win gave Austria 22 points from eight matches and guarantees them first place in Group G.

David Alaba and Marc Janko were also on target while Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a late consolation for Sweden.

Austria next meet Montenegro and Liechtenstein in their final two qualifying games.