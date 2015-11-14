STOCKHOLM Nov 14 Emil Forsberg scored one goal and won a penalty that Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted before Denmark snatched a late goal to leave the Euro 2016 playoff delicately balanced as Sweden won the first leg 2-1 on Saturday.

The game exploded into life on the stroke of halftime when winger Forsberg swept Mikael Lustig's pass beyond Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The crowd had barely taken their seats at the start of the second period when Forsberg was upended by Thomas Kahlenberg after a surging run into the box and Sweden captain Ibrahimovic thundered home the resulting spot kick.

Denmark, who failed to score in their final three group games, created few chances until substitute Nicolai Joergensen stole in at the far post to poke the ball home in the 80th minute and throw his side a lifeline.

The second leg is in Copenhagen on Tuesday. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)