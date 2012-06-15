KIEV, June 15 The Euro 2012 game between Sweden and England will kick off at 1900 GMT, 15 minutes later than scheduled after the other Group D match between Ukraine and France was suspended for almost an hour, UEFA said on Friday.

"The kickoff is delayed until 10pm local time to avoid any overlap between the two matches and because Ukraine is the host nation," a UEFA representative at Kiev's media centre said.

The game between France and Ukraine was interrupted in the fifth minute because of lightning and thunder amid torrential rain in Donetsk.

It resumed shortly after 1700 GMT. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)