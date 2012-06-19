(Adds details)
KIEV, June 19 Midfielder Emir Bajrami has been
included in Sweden's starting lineup against France for their
final Group D game in place of the ill Rasmus Elm at Euro 2012
on Tuesday.
Coach Erik Hamren made two changes from the team who lost
3-2 against England and are already eliminated from the
tournament, with Ola Toivonen replacing the injured Johan
Elmander up front.
Hamren said on Monday that Elm was ill and a decision on his
participation would be made on Tuesday, while he had already
announced that Elmander would be rested so he could continue his
recovery from a broken foot.
In the group's other game, England take on co-hosts Ukraine
in Donetsk, which also kicks off at 1845 GMT.
Team
1-Andreas Isaksson; 4-Andreas Granqvist, 3-Olof Mellberg,
13-Jonas Olsson, 5-Martin Olsson; 8-Anders Svensson, 9-Kim
Kallstrom; 7-Sebastian Larsson, 10-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 19-Emir
Bajrami; 20-Ola Toivonen.
