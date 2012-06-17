By Philip O'Connor
KIEV, June 17 Sweden defender Jonas Olsson has
left the squad temporarily to join his partner in Stockholm
where the couple are expecting a baby on Sunday, a national team
spokesman said.
Olsson left the squad on Saturday evening but was expected
to return in time for Sweden's final Group D game against France
on Tuesday, Swedish FA spokesman Jonas Nystedt told Reuters.
The centre back started in Friday's 3-2 defeat by England
that ended Sweden's hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.“
"We didn't want to release a statement as it was a private,
family matter, but Jonas is due back (for the France game),"
Nystedt said at Sweden's media centre on the outskirts of Kiev.
Although the Swedes have no chance of progressing after
losing their first two games, they could still have an influence
on which teams go through if they beat France.
England play Ukraine in the other Group D game.
