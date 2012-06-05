STOCKHOLM, June 5 Sweden results since the 2010
World Cup:
2010
Date Match Opposition Venue Result Scorers
Aug 11 F Scotland Stockholm W 3-0 Ibrahimovic,
Bajrami, Toivonen
Sept 3 EQ Hungary Stockholm W 2-0 Wernbloom 2
Sept 7 EQ San Marino Malmo W 6-0 Ibrahimovic 2,
Granqvist, Berg OG 2
Oct 12 EQ Netherlands Amsterdam L 1-4 Granqvist
Nov 17 F Germany Gothenburg D 0-0
2011
Jan 19 F Botswana Cape Town W 2-1 Gerndt, Svensson
Jan 22 F S. Africa Nelspruit D 1-1 Hysen
Feb 8 F Cyprus Nicosia W 2-0 Hysen, Berg
Feb 9 F Ukraine Nicosia D 1-1 Elmander
Mar 29 EQ Moldova Stockholm W 2-1 Lustig, Larsson
June 3 EQ Moldova Chisinau W 4-1 Toivonen, Elmander 2
Gerndt, Kallstrom
June 7 EQ Finland Stockholm W 5-0 Kallstrom,
Ibrahimovic 3,
Bajram
Aug 8 F Ukraine Kharkiv W 1-0 Hysen
Sept 2 EQ Hungary Budapest L 1-2 Wilhelmsson
Sept 6 EQ San Marino Serravalle W 5-0 Kallstrom, M.Olsson
Wilhelmsson 2, Hysen
Oct 7 EQ Finland Helsinki W 2-1 Larsson, M.Olsson
Oct 11 EQ Netherlands Stockholm W 3-2 Kallstrom, Larssson
Toivonen
Nov 11 F Denmark Copenhagen L 0-2
Nov 15 F England London L 0-1
2012
Jan 18 F Bahrain Doha W 2-0 Hysen, Hiljemark
Feb 29 F Croatia Zagreb W 3-1 Ibrahimovic,
Larsson 2
May 30 F Iceland Gothenburg W 3-1 Ibrahimovic,
Toivonen,
Wilhelmsson
To be played: June 5 v Serbia in Stockholm
EQ = Euro Qualifier
F = Friendly
(Reporting by Mike Collett)