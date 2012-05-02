Soccer-West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
Feb 15 West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
May 2 Sweden results since the 2010 World Cup:
2010 Date Match Opposition Venue Result Scorers Aug 11 F Scotland Stockholm W 3-0 Ibrahimovic,
Bajrami,
Toivonen Sept 3 EQ Hungary Stockholm W 2-0 Wernbloom 2 Sept 7 EQ San Marino Malmo W 6-0 Ibrahimovic 2,
Granqvist,
Berg, OG 2 Oct 12 EQ Netherlands Amsterdam L 1-4 Granqvist Nov 17 F Germany Gothenburg D 0-0
2011 Jan 19 F Botswana Cape Town W 2-1 Gerndt,
Svensson Jan 22 F S. Africa Nelspruit D 1-1 Hysen Feb 8 F Cyprus Nicosia W 2-0 Hysen, Berg Feb 9 F Ukraine Nicosia D 1-1 Elmander March 29 EQ Moldova Stockholm W 2-1 Lustig,
Larsson June 3 EQ Moldova Chisinau W 4-1 Toivonen,
Elmander 2,
Gerndt June 7 EQ Finland Stockholm W 5-0 Kallstrom,
Ibrahimovic 3,
Bajrami Aug 8 F Ukraine Kharkiv W 1-0 Hysen Sept 2 EQ Hungary Budapest L 1-2 Wilhelmsson Sept 6 EQ S. Marino Serravalle W 5-0 Kallstrom,
Wilhelmsson 2,
Olsson,
Hysen Oct 7 EQ Finland Helsinki W 2-1 Larsson,
Olsson Oct 11 EQ Netherlands Stockholm W 3-2 Kallstrom,
Larsson,
Toivonen Nov 11 F Denmark Copenhagen L 2-0 Nov 15 F England London L 1-0
2012 Jan 18 F Bahrain Doha W 2-0 Hysen,
Hiljemark Feb 29 F Croatia Zagreb W 3-1 Ibrahimovic,
Larsson 2 EQ = Euro Qualifier
F = Friendly (Compiled by Philip O'Connor)
Feb 15 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has heaped praise on team mate Anthony Martial for the professional and mature manner in which the forward has responded to recent criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.
Feb 15 Liverpool must not dwell on their woeful start to 2017 but instead use it as motivation to turn their faltering season around, forward Sadio Mane has said.