STOCKHOLM Nov 14 The first leg of the Euro 2016 playoff between Sweden and Denmark in Stockholm on Saturday will be go ahead with heightened security following the Paris attacks, the Swedish FA (SvFF) said.

All sports competitions in the Paris region have been suspended in the wake of Friday's deadly events in which 127 people were killed and over 200 wounded when gunmen and bombers attacked restaurants, a concert hall and a sports stadium.

The SvFF said they had been given the go ahead to play the first leg of a tie which will determine who will qualify for the 24-team tournament in France.

"The game will absolutely be played," SvFF Head of Communications Niklas Bodell told TV4. "There was no real doubt. We have followed developments during the night and drawn certain conclusions.

"Together with the police and security police we have decided to take certain actions to raise the level of security from a level that is already high so that those attending the game can feel safe and secure," he added.

No details were given as to exactly what actions would be taken, but on the SvFF website (www.svenskfotboll.se) supporters were encouraged to get to the Friends Arena early. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor. Editing by Patrick Johnston)