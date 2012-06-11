Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
KIEV, June 11 Sweden's Markus Rosenberg will start on the right wing instead of Johan Elmander after they named their team for Monday's Euro 2012 Group D match against co-hosts Ukraine.
Elmander suffered a broken foot more than a month ago but despite the fracture having healed and a return to full training he will start the game on the bench.
Vice-captain Anders Svensson, who has 127 caps, also misses out in central midfield to Rasmus Elm in the team announced on the Swedish FA website.
Sebastian Larsson lines up on the left wing with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a playmaker role behind Ola Toivonen up front.
Team (4-2-3-1)
1-Andreas Isaksson, 2-Mikael Lustig, 3-Olof Mellberg, 4-Andreas Granqvist, 5-Martin Olsson; 6-Rasmus Elm, 9-Kim Kallstrom; 22-Markus Rosenberg, 10-Zlatan Ibrahimovic (c), 7-Sebastian Larsson; 20-Ola Toivonen (Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.