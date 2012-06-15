By Philip O'Connor
| KIEV, June 15
KIEV, June 15 England have brought in Andy
Carroll to partner Danny Welbeck in attack as they seek to
exploit Sweden's weakness in the air in their Euro 2012 Group D
game.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drops to the bench as manager Roy
Hodgson looks to wide men Ashley Young and James Milner to
provide ammunition for Carroll, a powerful header of the ball.
Sweden coach Erik Hamren has made three changes as he tries
to steady his shaky defence. Jonas Olsson comes in at centre
back with Andreas Granqvist moving to fullback and Mikael Lustig
drops to the bench.
Anders Svensson comes into central midfield, which means a
move out wide for Rasmus Elm, with Ova Toivonen left out while
Johan Elmander starts up front for Markus Rosenberg.
Teams
Sweden: 1-Andreas Isaksson; 4-Andreas Granqvist, 3-Olof
Mellberg, 13-Jonas Olsson, 5-Martin Olsson; 8-Anders Svensson,
9-Kim Kallstrom, 7-Sebastian Larsson, 10-Zlatan Ibrahimovic,
6-Rasmus Elm; 11-Johan Elmander
England: 1-Joe Hart; 2-Glen Johnson, 6-John Terry, 15-Joleon
Lescott, 3-Ashley Cole; 16-James Milner, 4-Steven Gerrard,
17-Scott Parker, 11-Ashley Young; 22-Danny Welbeck, 9-Andy
Carroll
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)
