KIEV, June 15 England have brought in Andy Carroll to partner Danny Welbeck in attack as they seek to exploit Sweden's weakness in the air in their Euro 2012 Group D game.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drops to the bench as manager Roy Hodgson looks to wide men Ashley Young and James Milner to provide ammunition for Carroll, a powerful header of the ball.

Sweden coach Erik Hamren has made three changes as he tries to steady his shaky defence. Jonas Olsson comes in at centre back with Andreas Granqvist moving to fullback and Mikael Lustig drops to the bench.

Anders Svensson comes into central midfield, which means a move out wide for Rasmus Elm, with Ova Toivonen left out while Johan Elmander starts up front for Markus Rosenberg.

Teams

Sweden: 1-Andreas Isaksson; 4-Andreas Granqvist, 3-Olof Mellberg, 13-Jonas Olsson, 5-Martin Olsson; 8-Anders Svensson, 9-Kim Kallstrom, 7-Sebastian Larsson, 10-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 6-Rasmus Elm; 11-Johan Elmander

England: 1-Joe Hart; 2-Glen Johnson, 6-John Terry, 15-Joleon Lescott, 3-Ashley Cole; 16-James Milner, 4-Steven Gerrard, 17-Scott Parker, 11-Ashley Young; 22-Danny Welbeck, 9-Andy Carroll

Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia) (Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)