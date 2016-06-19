LILLE, France, June 19 Switzerland followed France through to the last 16 of Euro 2016 by holding the host nation to a 0-0 draw in their final Group A match on Sunday after the unlucky French hit the woodwork three times on Sunday.

France had the best chances in a lively first half but the intensity then dropped, with both sides looking happy with a result that means Les Bleus win the group with seven points from three games ahead of the Swiss in second two points back.

Paul Pogba, criticised for his first two outings, stepped up a gear and hit the bar twice before the break. France struck the woodwork again 15 minutes from time with a spectacular volley by substitute Dimitri Payet after some fine build-up play.

Switzerland, who have never beaten France at the finals of a major tournament, looked far more competitive than when they were thrashed 5-2 by the same opponents in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. (Writing by Patrick Vignal; Editing by Ken Ferris)