ST ETIENNE, France, June 25 Poland reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 on Saturday when they beat Switzerland 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the sides had drawn 1-1 after extra-time.

Granit Xhaka missed the second penalty for the Swiss when he fired his shot wide of the post.

Jakub Blaszczykowski put Poland in front six minutes before halftime when he slotted the ball between Yann Sommer's legs to finish off a devastating counter-attack.

Switzerland took control in the second half with Haris Seferovic smacking the ball against the crossbar.

They equalised in the 82nd minute with an extraordinary strike by Xherdan Shaqiri who scored with a bicycle kick from the edge of the penalty area, the first goal Poland have conceded in the tournament. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)