ST GALLEN, Switzerland Nov 15 Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice, the second a cheeky flick, to cap a 4-0 win for Switzerland over Lithuania on Saturday with all the goals coming in the final 25 minutes.

Lithuania goalkeeper Giedrius Arlauskis kept the hosts at bay for over an hour and but then opened the floodgates when he scored an own goal in their Euro 2016 Group E qualifier.

Arlauskis made a superb save in the 18th minute to block a close-range header from Haris Seferovic and when he denied the same player early in the second half, it seemed that Switzerland might not find the breakthrough.

Their frustration grew when Admir Mehmedi was sent clear of the defence but hit the post when it seemed easier to score.

But Switzerland finally went ahead in the 66th minute when Arlauskis, under pressure from Josip Drmic, turned a corner into his own net at the near post.

Despite angry Lithuania protests that he was impeded, the goal stood and Switzerland struck again two minutes later when Fabian Schaer got clear of the offside trap and stroked the ball into the net.

The diminutive Shaqiri headed the third in the 80th minute after Drmic got away down the right and crossed.

A similar move produced the fourth goal, with the Bayern Munich player diverting the ball home with a clever flick off the inside of his left foot.

Switzerland moved up to six points with four games as they recovered from a poor start in the group which saw them lose their opening games to leaders England and Slovenia. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Mark Meadows)