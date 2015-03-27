LUCERNE, Switzerland, March 27 Switzerland spoiled Estonia captain Ragnar Klavan's 100th international appearance by brushing aside the visitors 3-0 in their Euro 2016 qualifier on Friday.

Fabian Schaer, Granit Xhaka and Haris Seferovic scored the goals as the Swiss clocked up their third win in Group E to boost their hopes of reaching next year's tournament in France.

Schaer made the breakthrough after 17 minutes with a superb header from Xherdan Shaqiri's whipped cross and Xhaka rifled in the second 10 minutes later with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Switzerland lost their way in the second half but Seferovic made the game safe by scrambling the third with 10 minutes left. The Swiss are joint second with Slovenia in Group E on nine points.

Bundesliga-based Klavan, 29, made his Estonia debut in 2003.

His side have never qualified for a major tournament and look unlikely to make it to France with only four points from five games. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Ed Osmond)