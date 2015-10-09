ST GALLEN, Switzerland Oct 9 Switzerland booked a spot at Euro 2016 after securing a 7-0 victory at home to minnows San Marino on Friday that guaranteed them second place in Group E.

The Swiss, who scored six times in the second half to subdue San Marino, have 18 points with one match remaining and are five points clear of third-placed Slovenia, whose own faint hopes were dashed as they drew 1-1 at home to Lithuania.

The Swiss were made to work harder than they might have expected against San Marino after taking the lead when Michael Lang steered home at the near post after 17 minutes.

They had to wait until 10 minutes into the second half to extend their advantage, however, when Gokhan Inler fired home from the penalty spot following a handball by Davide Cesarini.

Admir Mehmedi steered into an empty net to make it 3-0 in the 65th before the hosts netted three goals in eight minutes, including further penalties from Johan Djourou and Breel Embolo either side of a smart finish from Pajtim Kasami.

Eren Derdiyok wrapped up the scoring when he headed in Renato Steffen's cross in the final minute. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)