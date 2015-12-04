Dec 4 Switzerland factbox before the draw for the Euro 2016 finals in Paris on Dec. 12:

Seeding Pot for the draw:

Pot Two

How They Qualified:

The Swiss overcame defeats in their opening two games against England and Slovenia to finish second in Group E after turning round that poor start with four straight wins and a goal difference of 13-1. The crucial match turned out to be their 3-2 win at home to Slovenia in September when they hit back from 2-0 down to score three goals in the last 10 minutes.

They clinched second spot with a match to spare by beating San Marino 7-0.

Coach Vladimir Petkovic:

Bosnia-born Petkovic, 52, is a former midfielder who started his career with FK Sarajevo in the former Yugoslavia and went on to spend most of his playing days in Switzerland.

He coached several clubs in Switzerland plus Turkey's Samsunspor, before taking over at Lazio in 2012. He was controversially fired by Lazio president Claudio Lotito 18 months later after it had emerged he was in talks to take over as Switzerland coach once his contract with the Serie A side had ended.

Switzerland's prospects:

Switzerland have a much-praised youth development programme which has produced a steady stream of promising players, many of them from immigrant backgrounds.

However, some of those players, such as Xherdan Shaqiri, have struggled to build on their early promise at club level and the team appears to have stagnated since reaching the last 16 at the last World Cup.

Previous tournaments:

Switzerland have reached the European finals three times, making their first appearance in England in 1996, and have gone out in the group stage on each occasion, including 2008 when they co-hosted the tournament with Austria.

Of the nine finals matches they have played, they have lost six times and won only once, beating Portugal 2-0 in Basel in 2008.

1996 group stage; 2004 group stage; 2008 group stage.

William Hill odds to win Euro 2016

66/1 (Compiled by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Mark Meadows)