BASEL, Sept 5 Switzerland scored three times in an astonishing last 14 minutes to come from two goals down and beat Slovenia 3-2 in a Euro 2016 qualifier on Saturday.

Milivoje Novakovic and Bostjan Cesar netted either side of halftime as the visitors took control of the Group E game.

But two goals from Josip Drmic, including the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time, and one by fellow substitute Valentin Stocker gave the hosts a memorable victory.

Switzerland are now second with 15 points from seven games while Slovenia drop to fourth on nine points, below Estonia (10) who beat Lithuania 1-0.

Group leaders England qualified after crushing San Marino 6-0 on Saturday.

