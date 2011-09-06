BASEL, Sept 6 Teenager Xherdan Shaqiri scored a brilliant hat-trick to give Switzerland a 3-1 win over Bulgaria and keep them in the hunt for second place in their Euro 2012 qualifying group on Tuesday.

Switzerland, handed a lifeline on Friday when second-placed Montenegro lost 2-1 to Wales, fell behind when Ivan Ivanov scored at the far post following a corner in the ninth minute.

Shaqiri levelled in first-half stoppage time following a clever one-two with Blerim Dzemaili.

The 19-year-old put the Swiss ahead just after the hour and completed his hat-trick in the last minute with a long-range shot.

Switzerland are third in Group G with eight points from six games, three points behind Montenegro who did not play on Tuesday. The Swiss host Montenegro next month.

