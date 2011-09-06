BASEL, Sept 6 Teenager Xherdan Shaqiri
scored a brilliant hat-trick to give Switzerland a 3-1 win
over Bulgaria and keep them in the hunt for second place in
their Euro 2012 qualifying group on Tuesday.
Switzerland, handed a lifeline on Friday when second-placed
Montenegro lost 2-1 to Wales, fell behind when Ivan Ivanov
scored at the far post following a corner in the ninth minute.
Shaqiri levelled in first-half stoppage time following a
clever one-two with Blerim Dzemaili.
The 19-year-old put the Swiss ahead just after the hour and
completed his hat-trick in the last minute with a long-range
shot.
Switzerland are third in Group G with eight points from six
games, three points behind Montenegro who did not play on
Tuesday. The Swiss host Montenegro next month.
