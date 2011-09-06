* Shaqiri scores superb hat-trick
* Kosovo-born teenager reaffirms potential
BASEL, Sept 6 Teenager Xherdan Shaqiri
scored a brilliant hat-trick to give Switzerland a 3-1 win
over Bulgaria on Tuesday and keep them in the hunt for second
place in Euro 2012 qualifying Group G.
The 19-year-old Shaqiri, who was born in Kosovo and moved to
Switzerland as a child with his parents, reaffirmed his
potential as he revived Switzerland's hopes of qualifying for
Euro 2012 via the playoffs.
Switzerland, handed a lifeline on Friday when second-placed
Montenegro lost 2-1 to Wales, fell behind when Ivan Ivanov
scored at the far post following a corner in the ninth minute.
The Bulgarians spent the rest of the first half time-wasting
and paid for it when Shaqiri levelled in the four minutes of
first-half stoppage time added for some farcical play-acting.
The FC Basel player, described as a street footballer by his
club coach Thorsten Fink, played a clever one-two with Blerim
Dzemaili before collecting the ball in a crowded area and
sweeping it home with superb control.
Shaqiri, one of three members of the Swiss team which
finished second at this year's European under-21 championship in
the starting line up, put the Swiss ahead just after the hour
with a curling, left-foot shot.
Having been booked for a shirtless celebration, he completed
his hat-trick in the last minute with a long-range shot and even
Switzerland's usually dour coach Ottmar Hitzfeld celebrated
joyfully on the touchline.
The visitors had Zhivko Milanov sent off for a second
bookable offence in the 65th minute.
"It was a very good performance by Shaqiri, he could have
had three goals before he had even scored his first," said
Hitzfeld. "Tactically, he was very good."
Switzerland are third in Group G with eight points from six
games, three points behind Montenegro who did not play on
Tuesday. The Swiss host Montenegro next month.
