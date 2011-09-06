(adds teams)
Sept 6 Switzerland 3 Bulgaria 1 - Euro 2012
Group G result:
In Basel
Scorers:
Switzerland: Xherdan Shaqiri 45+2, 62, 90
Bulgaria: Ivan Ivanov 9
Halftime: 1-1. Red card: Zhivko Milanov (Bulgaria) 65
Teams:
Switzerland: 1-Diego Benaglio; 2-Stephan Lichtsteiner,
4-Philippe Senderos, 20-Johan Djourou, 3-Reto Ziegler; 8-Gokhan
Inler, 15-Blerim Dzemaili; 23-Xherdan Shaquiri (18-Nassim Ben
Khalifa 90+1), 17-Grant Xhaka (16-Gelson Fernandes 87), 11-Admir
Mehmedi (14-Innocent Emeghara 83); 9-Eren Derdiyok
Bulgaria: 13-Nikolay Mihaylov; 16-Zhivko Milanov, 3-Valentin
Iliev, 15-Ivan Ivanov, 4-Petar Zanev; 7-Blagoy Georgiev,
19-Stiliyan Petrov; 8-Georgi Sarmov, 17-Martin Petrov
(12-Vladimir Gadzhev 61); 9-Ivelin Popov, 20-Tsvetan Genkov
(5-Nikolay Bodurov 70)
Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic)
- - - -
(Editing by Dave Thompson)