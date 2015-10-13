By Toby Davis
LONDON, Oct 13 Turkey finished as the best third
place team in Euro 2016 qualifying and secured an automatic
place for the tournament finals in France next year.
The below table shows the ranking of the third-place teams
in the qualifying competition's group stage, which ended on
Tuesday.
The best third-place team was decided by the points they
obtained in matches against the first, second, fourth and fifth
place teams in their group.
Gp P W D L Pts
1. Turkey A 8 5 1 2 16
2. Hungary F 8 4 3 1 15
3. Ukraine C 8 4 1 3 13
4. Norway H 8 4 1 3 13
5. Denmark I 8 3 3 2 12
6. Sweden G 8 3 3 2 12
7. Ireland D 8 3 3 2 12
8. Bosnia B 8 3 2 3 11
9. Slovenia E 8 3 1 4 10
