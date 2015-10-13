By Toby Davis LONDON, Oct 13 Turkey finished as the best third place team in Euro 2016 qualifying and secured an automatic place for the tournament finals in France next year. The below table shows the ranking of the third-place teams in the qualifying competition's group stage, which ended on Tuesday. The best third-place team was decided by the points they obtained in matches against the first, second, fourth and fifth place teams in their group. Gp P W D L Pts 1. Turkey A 8 5 1 2 16 2. Hungary F 8 4 3 1 15 3. Ukraine C 8 4 1 3 13 4. Norway H 8 4 1 3 13 5. Denmark I 8 3 3 2 12 6. Sweden G 8 3 3 2 12 7. Ireland D 8 3 3 2 12 8. Bosnia B 8 3 2 3 11 9. Slovenia E 8 3 1 4 10 (Compiled by Toby Davis; editing by Mike Collett)