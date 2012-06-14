By Tom Pilcher
| WARSAW, June 14
WARSAW, June 14 European champions Spain return
on Thursday to a Gdansk pitch they bemoaned as being "too dry"
when a defensively-minded Ireland look to emulate Italy and
frustrate the Euro 2012 favourites.
Spain hit out at the PGE Arena's surface after they laboured
to an opening 1-1 draw against Italy, although they will fancy
their chances of breaking down an Irish defence that was
resilient in qualifying, but had an off night in losing 3-1 to
Croatia on Sunday.
However, Group C underdogs Ireland are up for the battle,
defender John O'Shea said on Wednesday, and with Spain coach
Vicente del Bosque unlikely to field a recognised striker again
there could be a sting in the tail.
Spain, 2010 World Cup winners, have the added pressure of
looking to become the first team to win three successive
international titles.
Croatia's meeting in Poznan with Italy (1600) in the earlier
Group C clash should be an intriguing battle.
Bilic's in-form frontmen will give him no selection headache
whereas all eyes will be on which strikers Italy manager Cesare
Prandelli picks, the talented but unpredictable Mario Balotelli
a possibility to drop to the bench.
