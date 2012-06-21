By Tom Pilcher
| WARSAW, June 21
WARSAW, June 21 Cristiano Ronaldo has scored at
will in the Spanish and English leagues in recent seasons but
can struggle for Portugal, leaving the Czech Republic hopeful
that he fails to shine in their Euro 2012 quarter-final later on
Thursday (1845 GMT).
Which Ronaldo will show up is anyone's guess after the
forward spurned some glorious chances in the defeat by Denmark
in the group stages but whose two goals against the Netherlands
powered his country into the last eight.
Either way, Portugal will be considered favourites to
progress past the unfancied Czechs, whose defence was ripped to
shreds by Russia in their opening match of the tournament before
Michal Bilek's team recovered to win Group A.
They could be boosted by the return of captain Tomas
Rosicky, who sat out the 1-0 win over Poland with an Achilles
problem but who has described his chances of starting as
"bigger".
In two meetings so far honours are even, the Czechs winning
1-0 at Euro 1996 while Portugal ran out 3-1 victors at Euro
2008. Curiously the Czechs have lost to the eventual winners in
three of the last four Euro finals.
The winner of Thursday's clash at Warsaw's National Stadium
has a tall order in store if they want to reach the final with
either holders Spain or France waiting in the last four in
Donetsk next Wednesday.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)