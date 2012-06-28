By Tom Pilcher
WARSAW, June 28 Germany's bid to reach the Euro
2012 final by beating Italy for the first time in 17 years on
Thursday looks strong with Joachim Loew's young side on song
while Cesare Prandelli's team have injury doubts.
The Germans will be wary however, as when they last met in a
competitive outing at the 2006 World Cup on home soil the
Italians crashed their party with a 2-0 semi-final win,
Germany's first loss in Dortmund.
Loew's tournament pacesetters also know they have failed to
beat Italy in seven tournament encounters but will be confident
of setting up a meeting with holders Spain in Kiev on Sunday.
Germany have scored the most goals at Euro 2012 (nine) and
have won all four matches so far, while Italy have had two days
less rest heading into their 1845 GMT clash at the National
Staium in Warsaw.
Italy, who have only won one match in 90 minutes in Ukraine
and Poland, could also be missing defenders Giorgio Chiellini
and Ignazio Abate while midfielder Daniele De Rossi, like Abate,
came off with a muscle injury in the quarter-final against
England that went to penalties.
Germany's sole concern is midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger,
who is nursing a nagging ankle injury and has yet to peak in
this tournament but Loew has said he should start.
(Edited by Mark Meadows)