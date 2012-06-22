Soccer-Vardy strike offers hope to embattled Leicester despite defeat by Sevilla
* Vardy hit his first goal in the Champions League in the 73rd
June 22 Euro 2012 top scorers after the second quarter-final on Friday:
3 Mario Mandzukic (Croatia)
Mario Gomez (Germany)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
Alan Dzagoyev (Russia)
2 Petr Jiracek (Czech Republic)
Vaclav Pilar (Czech Republic)
Nicklas Bendtner (Denmark)
Michael Krohn-Dehli (Denmark)
Dimitris Salpingidis (Greece)
Cesc Fabregas (Spain)
Fernando Torres (Spain)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden)
Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine)
1 Nikica Jelavic (Croatia)
Andy Carroll (England)
Joleon Lescott (England)
Wayne Rooney (England)
Theo Walcott (England)
Danny Welbeck (England)
Yohan Cabaye (France)
Jeremy Menez (France)
Samir Nasri (France)
Lars Bender (Germany)
Sami Khedira (Germany)
Miroslav Klose (Germany)
Philipp Lahm (Germany)
Lukas Podolski (Germany)
Marco Reus (Germany)
Fanis Gekas (Greece)
Giorgos Karagounis (Greece)
Giorgos Samaras (Greece)
Sean St. Ledger (Ireland)
Mario Balotelli (Italy)
Antonio Cassano (Italy)
Antonio Di Natale (Italy)
Andrea Pirlo (Italy)
Robin van Persie (Netherlands)
Rafael van der Vaart (Netherlands)
Jakub Blaszczykowski (Poland)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland)
Pepe (Portugal)
Helder Postiga (Portugal)
Silvestre Varela (Portugal)
Roman Pavlyuchenko (Russia)
Roman Shirokov (Russia)
Jesus Navas (Spain)
David Silva (Spain)
Sebastian Larsson (Sweden)
Olof Mellberg (Sweden) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 22, first leg Porto (Portugal) - Juventus (Italy) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sevilla (Spain) - Leicester City (England) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Tuesday, February 21, first leg Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) - Atletico Madrid (Spain) 2-4 (halftime: 0-2) Manchester City (England) - Monaco (France) 5-3 (halftime: 1-2)
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 22 Porto 0 Red Card: Alex Telles 27 Juventus 2 Marko Pjaca 72, Dani Alves 74 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 49,229 - - - Sevilla 2 Pablo Sarabia 25, Joaquin Correa 62 Missed penalty: Jo