Soccer-Ibrahimovic strikes twice wins League Cup for United
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
June 24 Euro 2012 top scorers after the quarter-finals were completed on Sunday:
3 Mario Mandzukic (Croatia)
Mario Gomez (Germany)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
Alan Dzagoyev (Russia)
2 Petr Jiracek (Czech Republic)
Vaclav Pilar (Czech Republic)
Nicklas Bendtner (Denmark)
Michael Krohn-Dehli (Denmark)
Dimitris Salpingidis (Greece)
Xabi Alonso (Spain)
Cesc Fabregas (Spain)
Fernando Torres (Spain)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden)
Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine)
1 Nikica Jelavic (Croatia)
Andy Carroll (England)
Joleon Lescott (England)
Wayne Rooney (England)
Theo Walcott (England)
Danny Welbeck (England)
Yohan Cabaye (France)
Jeremy Menez (France)
Samir Nasri (France)
Lars Bender (Germany)
Sami Khedira (Germany)
Miroslav Klose (Germany)
Philipp Lahm (Germany)
Lukas Podolski (Germany)
Marco Reus (Germany)
Fanis Gekas (Greece)
Giorgos Karagounis (Greece)
Giorgos Samaras (Greece)
Sean St. Ledger (Ireland)
Mario Balotelli (Italy)
Antonio Cassano (Italy)
Antonio Di Natale (Italy)
Andrea Pirlo (Italy)
Robin van Persie (Netherlands)
Rafael van der Vaart (Netherlands)
Jakub Blaszczykowski (Poland)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland)
Pepe (Portugal)
Helder Postiga (Portugal)
Silvestre Varela (Portugal)
Roman Pavlyuchenko (Russia)
Roman Shirokov (Russia)
Jesus Navas (Spain)
David Silva (Spain)
Sebastian Larsson (Sweden)
Olof Mellberg (Sweden) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
LONDON, Feb 26 Harry Kane netted a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur hammered Stoke City 4-0 at White Hart Lane on Sunday to return to second place in the Premier League table.
LONDON, Feb 26 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli was delighted to contribute a goal to the emphatic 4-0 win over Stoke City on Sunday only three days after letting his club down by being sent off at Wembley.