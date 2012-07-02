By Iain Rogers
KIEV, July 2 Fernando Torres hailed a "magical
evening" in Kiev after Spain thumped Italy 4-0 in the final of
Euro 2012 and he scored a goal to land the tournament's golden
boot award.
The Chelsea striker joins an elite list of players who have
won the European Cup and the European Championship in the same
year.
Torres and club mate Juan Mata, who netted Spain's fourth
goal, became the sixth and seventh to achieve the feat after
Luis Suarez with Inter Milan and Spain in 1964 and Hans
van Breukelen, Berry van Aerle, Ronald Koeman and Gerald
Vanenburg with PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands in 1988.
"You can't ask for more but it is the work of the team and
the togetherness that has brought us here," Torres told his
personal website (www.fernando9torres.com).
"You always want to win more and more but right now we have
to enjoy this," added the 28-year-old. "We have dominated from
start to finish and enjoyed a magical evening."
Spain are the first nation to win back-to-back European
Championships with a World Cup in between and under coach
Vicente del Bosque have set a new standard in international
football.
Torres said Spain had ridden their luck at times during Euro
2012 but were now very much the team to beat.
"Now we can say national teams of the future will
concentrate on us to try and make history," said Torres who also
scored the winner in the Euro 2008 final.
"We had luck in some moments of the championship but at the
end we will reflect on what it means in Spanish football
history."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)