GDANSK, June 13 There was not just football honour at stake when Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni brought his Juventus side oozing with world- class players to play Lechia Gdansk in 1983.

Poland was under the control of the former Soviet Union and the historic port city of Gdansk had become the home of anti-Communist trade union Solidarity which was born in the sprawling docks that still dominate the horizon today.

With mass demonstrations banned, Lechia became a rare means of expression for fans, the majority of whom worked in the shipyards that made Gdansk one of the most important maritime cities in Europe.

Although Polish authorities had lifted Marshal Law, large-scale meetings were banned and many, including Solidarity leader Lech Walesa who is still a fan of the club, were subject to surveillance and house arrest.

It was against that backdrop that Trapattoni, one of the greatest Italian managers, arrived with his Juventus side holding a 7-0 lead from the first leg of their European Cup Winners Cup tie.

Lechia, who had won the Polish Cup the previous year, turned the return leg into a matter of national pride and make a show of defiance against the hardline authorities.

SOLIDARITY FC

More than 40,000 fans, including Walesa, turned out to support the players in green and white who have become immortalised as Solidarity FC.

Anti-government songs were sung from the stands, many of which would have been lost on the Juve players, apart from Poland's World Cup 1982 hero Zbigniew Boniek who had been signed by Trapattoni to play alongside the likes of Michel Platini.

Gdansk led 2-1 and although they eventually lost 3-2 with Boniek breaking home hearts, the match is ingrained in the city's history.

After years in the doldrums the club are now back in the Polish first division and their home is the spectacular amber-coloured bowl that will be full to its 40,000 capacity when Ireland face Spain in Euro 2012 Group C on Thursday.

The white-haired Trapattoni smiles when asked to recall the night his Juventus side became part of Gdansk folklore.

"I remember it well and I've always had an affection for Poland," the 73-year-old said as he prepared his team for a daunting task, but nothing compared to that which faced those struggling to free Poland from the clutches of Communism.

"I feel that Poland is my second home from a football point of view. I came to Gdansk shortly after the Second World War and with Juventus for that match in 1983.

"I remember the atmosphere very clearly. It was a great occasion. I bought Boniek who was a very important player for Poland at the time so I felt very tied to Poland."

With the city now swarming with fans in coloured football shirts as Poland welcomes fans for Euro 2012, it is far removed from the bleak times of the 1980s.

"Now I can see that Poland has developed a lot and I can see that the people are happy people," Trapattoni said. "I see that the people are strong and the society is strong."

Trapattoni will hope that Gdansk's spirit can rub off on his Irish underdogs and they can create a little history of their own by beating Spain.

"We will play with heart," he said.

