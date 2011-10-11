LONDON Oct 11 France and Portugal have yet to book their places at Euro 2012 as the qualifying campaign concludes with the final round of group matches on Tuesday.

France host Bosnia in Group D with the winners guaranteed a spot at next June's tournament in Poland and Ukraine and the loser facing a hazardous two-legged playoff.

It is a similar situation in Group H where Denmark play Portugal in a make-or-break decider with both teams level at the head of their qualifying section.

While Denmark are assured of a top-two finish, Portugal face the prospect of finishing third behind Norway and missing out altogether should they lose in Copenhagen.

The largely predictable qualifying campaign has seen most of the traditional powerhouses cruise through.

Germany, Netherlands and Spain have yet to drop a point and have already qualified along with England and Italy.

Russia need only a point against lowly Andorra in Group B to book their place in the tournament and Group F leaders Greece also require a draw in Georgia to qualify. (editing by Ed Osmond)