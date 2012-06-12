WARSAW, June 12 Any Pole watching Ukraine's rousing 2-1 win over Sweden in Kiev will hope their team can do the same when they take on fierce rivals Russia at the cavernous National Stadium in Euro 2012 Group A on Tuesday.

A planned 5,000-strong Russian march over the Vistula River to the stadium ahead of the match (1845 GMT) will undoubtedly fire the co-hosts up and make Franciszek Smuda's team talk an easy one.

The coach has promised his team will not fade like they did after a rip-roaring start against Greece in the tournament opener and they will have to be at their best to repel Russia.

A 4-1 waltz to victory over the Czech Republic had everyone talking about the Russians, keen to impress with their quick-passing style as they did at Euro 2008 before losing to Spain in the semi-finals.

Surprise Euro 2004 winners Greece face the Czechs in Wroclaw (1600) and they do so without two key defenders.

But the Greeks withstood the co-hosts' frenzied start to battle back for a 1-1 draw and a win would set them up nicely for qualification to the knockout stages.

