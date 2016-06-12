PARIS, June 12 Luka Modric's first-half goal earned Croatia a solid start to their Euro 2016 campaign as they beat bitter rivals Turkey 1-0 in their opening Group D clash on Sunday.

Midfielder Modric found the back of the net in the 41st minute by volleying home from 25 metres from a hooked clearance, his goal being celebrated with flares in the Croatia stands before a smoke bomb was thrown into the area behind the goal.

Darijo Srna hit the bar with a finely curled free kick and Ivan Perisic also hit the woodwork in the second half as Croatia wasted chances to double their tally.

Turkey had their best chance in the first half when Ozan Tufan's header from close range was blocked on his line by Danijel Subasic. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)