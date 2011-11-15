ISTANBUL Nov 15 Turkey manager Guus
Hiddink will step down after the return leg of the Euro 2012
playoff away against Croatia on Tuesday, Turkish media reported
without citing sources.
The Dutchman was blasted by Turkish media and by some of his
players after last week's 3-0 first-leg home defeat by Croatia
left the Euro 2008 semi-finalists staring at elimination.
The Turkish Football Federation will pay Hiddink, 65,
compensation for the remainder of his contract, which runs until
August next year, CNN Turk news channel reported.
"We are in Croatia, we want to focus on the game tonight and
it's not a good time to discuss these (claims)," Turkey team
spokesman Turker Tozar told Reuters by telephone from Zagreb.
"I am sure the Turkish Football Federation will make things
clear after tonight's game, we are not in a position to comment
on their behalf."
Hiddink said after the first leg that he would discuss his
future with the federation following the second leg. Russian
media have linked the former Chelsea coach to wealthy Russian
club Anzhi Makhachkala
(Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Justin Palmer)