ISTANBUL Oct 11 Turkey secured a place the Euro
2012 playoffs as a Burak Yilmaz second-half goal earned Guus
Hiddink's side a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan that secured second
place in Group A on Tuesday.
The Trabzonspor striker fired the ball into the net in the
60th minute after a through ball from substitute Selcuk Inan
sent him clear.
Euro 2008 semi-finalists Turkey needed a win to ensure a
definite place in the playoffs but as Belgium lost 3-1 to
Germany on Tuesday a draw would have been enough.
Turkey finish the campaign in second place with 17 points,
behind Germany, who won all 10 of their games. Azerbaijan
finished fifth in the six-team group on seven points.
Turkey looked the better side from the start, with Real
Madrid midfielder Hamit Altintop sending several shots just wide
of the Azeri goal during the first half.
They controlled the second half too and after Yilmaz made
the breakthrough he was denied a second goal when his shot was
well saved by Azeri keeper in the 84th minute.
