ISTANBUL Oct 11 Turkey secured a place the Euro 2012 playoffs as a Burak Yilmaz second-half goal earned Guus Hiddink's side a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan that secured second place in Group A on Tuesday.

The Trabzonspor striker fired the ball into the net in the 60th minute after a through ball from substitute Selcuk Inan sent him clear.

Euro 2008 semi-finalists Turkey needed a win to ensure a definite place in the playoffs but as Belgium lost 3-1 to Germany on Tuesday a draw would have been enough.

Turkey finish the campaign in second place with 17 points, behind Germany, who won all 10 of their games. Azerbaijan finished fifth in the six-team group on seven points.

Turkey looked the better side from the start, with Real Madrid midfielder Hamit Altintop sending several shots just wide of the Azeri goal during the first half.

They controlled the second half too and after Yilmaz made the breakthrough he was denied a second goal when his shot was well saved by Azeri keeper in the 84th minute.

