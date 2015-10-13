ANKARA Oct 13 Turkey snatched automatic qualification for Euro 2016 as the best third-placed team with a last-gasp goal to secure a 1-0 win at home to Iceland thanks to Selcuk Inan's free-kick on Tuesday.

The Turks, who finished with 10 men after midfielder Gokhan Tore was shown a straight red card after 77 minutes for a shocking challenge on Jon Dadi Bödvarsson, had to wait until the 89th minute for Inan to score from 25 metres.

Iceland, having already won a place at next year's finals in France, failed to cause the Turkey defence much trouble and finished second in the group behind the Czech Republic. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Ken Ferris)