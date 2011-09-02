ISTANBUL, Sept 2 Turkey's Arda Turan grabbed a
last-gasp winner to secure a 2-1 victory over Kazakhstan in Euro
2012 Group A qualifying which lifted them to second place on
Friday.
Burak Yilmaz put the hosts ahead in the 31st minute when he
latched on to a cross and fired the ball beyond keeper Aleksandr
Mokin.
Ulan Konysbayev equalised for Kazakhstan in the 55th when
his cross from the right flew over keeper Volkan Demirel and
into the net.
Burak had a chance to put his side ahead in the 62nd minute
when Turkey were awarded a penalty for handball but his spot
kick hit the right post.
Turkey then had a goal disallowed 16 minutes later but Arda
struck in the seventh minute of stoppage time, his free kick
going into the corner of the net off the defensive wall.
The result gave Turkey 13 points from seven games, ahead of
third-placed Belgium (12 points) who drew 1-1 in Azerbaijan on
Friday.
(Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Ken Ferris and Tony
Jimenez)