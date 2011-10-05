BERLIN Oct 5 Three-time European champions
Germany are keen to notch their ninth win in as many Euro 2012
qualifiers when they take on Turkey on Friday as they seek to
become the first German team to go through a qualifying campaign
without dropping a point.
Despite already qualifying for next year's tournament as
Group A winners with 24 points from eight games, Germany are not
prepared to take their foot off the gas in their remaining two
fixtures against Turkey and then Belgium on Oct. 11.
"We want to go through this campaign undefeated and will try
to win the remaining two games," coach Joachim Loew told
reporters. "We want to set an historic milestone with ten wins
out of as many games."
Loew said he would not experiment with his team and his
line-up would remain largely unchanged from the previous
qualifiers, also because there was still a lot at stake for both
Belgium, in third place, and second-placed Turkey.
"Especially the game against Turkey (in Istanbul) will be
marked by a lot of emotions. The fans will do everything to
stand behind their team as an extra player," he said.
"I will most certainly not make seven or eight changes to
positions as I did (in a friendly game) against Poland for
example," Loew added.
With the only major absence being midfielder Toni Kroos,
Loew's sole concern is likely to be who starts in attack.
Mario Gomez seems to have gained an edge over Miroslav
following a top-scoring last season and spectacular start to the
new campaign with Bayern Munich.
However, Klose has battled back in recent weeks, scoring
regularly for new club Lazio and saying he was not afraid of the
challenge his former Bayern team mate presented.
Klose, with 62 goals in 112 internationals, is chasing Gerd
Mueller's all-time German record of 68 international goals.
Turkey coach Guus Hiddink said his team had their fate in
their own hands.
"We said we wanted to be in control. We can see this
continuing as we reach the end of the qualifying stage. We are
in control and we are continuing on our way," Hiddink told
reporters on Monday.
Turkey are second on 14 points, two ahead of Belgium, who
host bottom-placed Kazakhstan and any slip-up against Germany
could prove costly.
The best second-placed team of all groups qualifies
automatically while the remaining runners-up teams contest
two-legged playoffs.
"We have to accept that this is going to be a very difficult
match. I don't think that I'm a pessimist but we need to know
that our job will be hard when playing teams like these. We need
to face the realities," Hiddink said.
Fenerbahce defender Gokhan Gonul said Turkey wanted to get
at least a draw against the Germans and win their final
qualifier at home against Azerbaijan on Oct. 11 when Belgium
travel to Germany.
"We know that at the very least we need to get four points
from two games. We know Germany's strength. They are undefeated.
Their whole squad is here. We know it is going to be difficult
but it is also not impossible," he said.
Probable teams:
1-Volkan Demirel; 7-Gokhan Gonul, 2-Servet Cetin, 8-Egemen
Korkmaz, 3-Hakan Balta; 5-Emre Belozoglu, 18-Selcuk Inan,
6-Hamit Altintop, 10-Mehmet Ekici; 14-Arda Turan,
17-Burak Yilmaz;
Germany: 1-Manuel Neuer; 3-Benedikt Hoewedes, 5-Mats
Hummels, 14-Holger Badstuber, 16-Philipp Lahm; 6-Sami Khedira,
7-Bastian Schweinsteiger, 8-Mesut Oezil, 13-Thomas Mueller,
10-Lukas Podolski; 23-Mario Gomez
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)