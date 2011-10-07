ISTANBUL, Turkey Oct 7 Germany beat Turkey 3-1
on Friday to maintain their perfect Euro 2012 qualifying record
with nine wins from nine games and dent their opponents' chances
of qualifying.
Mario Gomez fired in from inside the box after a fine solo
effort on 35 minutes with Thomas Mueller doubling their lead
midway through the second half before Hakan Balta's goal 12
minutes from time gave the hosts some brief hope.
Bastian Schweinsteiger, however, sent keeper Volkan Demirel
the wrong way, converting an 86th minute penalty and securing
the win for his team.
Already qualified for next year's tournament, Germany are
eager to become the first team from their country to win all
qualifiers for a major tournament. They top Group A on 27 points
with their last game next week against Belgium.
Turkey are on 14 and are hoping Germany will set their
record against Belgium to give them a chance of a second-place
playoff spot.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Dave Thompson)