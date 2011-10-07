ISTANBUL, Turkey Oct 7 Germany beat Turkey 3-1 on Friday to maintain their perfect Euro 2012 qualifying record with nine wins from nine games and dent their opponents' chances of qualifying.

Mario Gomez fired in from inside the box after a fine solo effort on 35 minutes with Thomas Mueller doubling their lead midway through the second half before Hakan Balta's goal 12 minutes from time gave the hosts some brief hope.

Bastian Schweinsteiger, however, sent keeper Volkan Demirel the wrong way, converting an 86th minute penalty and securing the win for his team.

Already qualified for next year's tournament, Germany are eager to become the first team from their country to win all qualifiers for a major tournament. They top Group A on 27 points with their last game next week against Belgium.

Turkey are on 14 and are hoping Germany will set their record against Belgium to give them a chance of a second-place playoff spot. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Dave Thompson)