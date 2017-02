ISTANBUL Nov 11 Croatia romped to a comfortable 3-0 victory away to Turkey in the first leg of their Euro 2012 playoff On Friday with goals from Ivica Olic, Mario Mandzukic and Vedran Corluka taking them to the brink of the finals.

Olic put the visitors ahead in the second minute with a simple tap in from close range after goalkeeper Volkan Demirel failed to cut out a low cross from Vedran Corluka.

Despite a long period of Turkey possession, Croatia doubled their lead in the 32nd minute when Mandzukic headed in a cross from Darijo Srna at the far post.

Turkey's misery was complete in the second half as Corluka made it 3-0 in the 51st minute, escaping his marker and heading in from close range from a free kick whipped in by Srna.

The return leg will be in Zagreb on Nov. 15. (Writing by Daren Butler)