ISTANBUL Oct 10 Tomas Sivok and Borek Dockal were on target as the Czech Republic came from behind to beat Turkey 2-1 on Friday and notch their second straight victory in Euro 2016 Group A qualifying.

Turkey grabbed the lead in the eighth minute when Caner Erkin swung in a deep cross from the left and Umut Bulut headed the ball past keeper Petr Cech.

The visitors levelled seven minutes later as Sivok outjumped his markers to nod in a corner from Ladislav Krejci.

Turkey were then made to pay for missing several good chances when Dockal fired a left-foot shot beyond home keeper Tolga Zengin in the 58th minute. (Writing by Michael Kahn, editing by Tony Jimenez)