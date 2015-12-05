Dec 5 Turkey factbox before the draw for the Euro 2016 finals in Paris on Dec. 12

Seeding Pot for the draw:

Pot Four

How They Qualified:

Turkey's campaign started badly with defeats in their first two matches but they improved as it went on and snatched an automatic place in Euro 2016 as the best third-placed team with a last-gasp goal to secure a 1-0 win at home to Iceland.

Ukraine and Norway also finished third in their groups and had more points than Turkey, but UEFA discounts results against the sixth-placed team in each group, leaving Turkey with the best record.

Coach Fatih Terim:

Fatih Terim, 62, is in his third spell as Turkey coach, having previously managed the team between 1993-1996 and 2005-2009 before returning in 2013.

Terim resigned in October 2009 after their failure to qualify for the 2010 World Cup finals. This time he kept his nerve, and his job, after opening qualifying defeats by Iceland and the Czech Republic. Has also coached Galatasaray three times as well as Fiorentina and AC Milan.

Turkey's prospects:

With captain and Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan orchestrating attacks, Turkey always appear to play under pressure, scoring critical goals with little time left. Terim complains of offering easy scoring chances for rivals and wasting many chances, although the midfield is doing a good job in dominating possession.

Turkey can be considered a tournament team whenever they qualify.

Previous tournaments:

Turkey, for so long one of the lesser lights of European soccer, are now a force, if an erratic one, to be reckoned with and have shown in the past they can make an impression in tournament play. This will be their fourth European championship.

1996: group stage; 2000: quarter-finals; 2008: semi-finals.

