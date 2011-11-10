ZAGREB Nov 10 Croatia will draw inspiration
from a heart-breaking quarter-final defeat by Turkey at the 2008
finals when they meet the same opponents in the first leg of
their Euro 2012 playoff on Friday, coach Slaven Bilic said.
The Croatians were seconds away from clinching a semi-final
berth before losing the clash in Vienna on penalties, having
taken the lead in the final minute of extra time.
The Turks equalised with the last kick of extra time and
then won the shootout, as Bilic and Croatia's disconsolate
players -- most of whom are still in the squad -- buried their
heads in the grass.
"That match did not have a good ending for us but we were
the better side and hence I am optimistic ahead of our Euro 2012
playoff," Bilic told reporters in Croatia's Catez training camp
in neighbouring Slovenia on Wednesday.
"Revenge is an ugly word and I don't want to use it because
the Turks won fair and square, they didn't cheat their way into
the semi-finals.
"They scored a brilliant goal and showed their character so
our motive is to qualify for Euro 2012, not revenge.
"As much as we can't get the 2008 defeat out of our system,
we will enter the playoff with cool heads and approach it as if
it's a cup final with no return leg," Bilic said.
"We always produced our best performances under the greatest
pressure and I am convinced we can do the same now, there is no
fear among the players because they are used to performing on
the big stage."
IMPRESSIVE RECORD
Since they gained independence from the former Yugoslavia in
1991 the Croatians have qualified for six out of eight major
tournaments, missing out only on Euro 2000 in the Netherlands
and Belgium and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
The highlight of their impressive record was reaching the
1998 World Cup semi-finals, when Bilic was an automatic starter
in the centre of Croatia's defence.
The 43-year old coach, under fire from Croatian media after
patchy performances in the Euro 2012 qualifiers, acknowledged
his job might depend on the outcome of the playoffs.
"I am not thinking about my future because I am completely
focused on the two games ahead," he said.
"(Turkey coach Guus) Hiddink is under pressure too, it's
part of the job and coaches who are not prepared to accept that
are in the wrong business.
The home fans in the Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul are
likely to create an electrifying atmosphere, and the Turkish
Football Federation has distributed free tickets to women and
children as part of a campaign to root out hooliganism from
Turkish stadiums.
Hiddink is likely to field his preferred 4-3-2-1 formation
with Trabzonspor's in-form striker Burak Yilmaz up front, while
Mehmet Topal and Arda Turan should operate on either flank.
Teams (probable):
Turkey: Volkan Demirel; Gokhan Gonul, Servet Cetin, Egemen
Korkmaz, Hakan Balta; Emre Belozoglu, Selcuk Inan, Hamit
Altintop, Mehmet Topal, Arda Turan; Burak Yilmaz.
Croatia: Stipe Pletikosa; Darijo Srna, Domagoj Vida, Josip
Simunic, Danijel Pranjic; Ivan Rakitic, Ognjen Vukojevic, Luka
Modric, Ivan Perisic; Mario Mandzukic, Eduardo da Silva.
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more Euro 2012 soccer stories