By Ece Toksabay
| ISTANBUL, June 27
ISTANBUL, June 27 Missing out on Euro 2012 was
painful for soccer-mad Turkey but having a Turkish referee at
the finals has helped restore some pride to a country still
smarting from match-fixing allegations and high-profile arrests.
Cuneyt Cakir, a 35-year-old Istanbul native who runs an
insurance branch office, is the youngest referee at the
tournament and will take charge of the semi-final between Spain
and Portugal in Donetsk on Wednesday.
"Cuneyt Cakir... makes us Turks smile once again through his
appointment to blow his whistle at the Euro semi-final,"
newspaper Milliyet wrote this week.
Hurriyet newspaper said on Wednesday the Iberian clash would
resemble Spain's El Clasico and was a great honour for Cakir.
Cakir, whose father was a referee, regularly officiates at
the notoriously volatile derbies between the three major
Istanbul clubs.
Turkey, semi-finalists at Euro 2008, lost to Croatia in a
playoff for the Euro 2012 finals after finishing second behind
Germany in their qualifying group.
However, Germany playmaker Mesut Ozil, who was born in
Gelsenkirchen but whose family hail from Turkey, is another
favourite with the Turkish public.
MATCH-FIXING PROBE
Turkey, which has bid to host Euro 2020, is grappling with a
major match-fixing investigation in which 93 defendants,
including the chairman of Fenerbahce, are being tried, casting a
shadow over the country's multi-billion dollar league.
The soccer scandal erupted last July when police carried out
raids against those accused of involvement in rigging 13
matches.
An indictment by state prosecutors names eight clubs,
including Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Trabzonspor. Fourteen players
are among the defendants.
Fenerbahce Chairman Aziz Yildirim, who is accused of being a
gang leader and is in prison awaiting a verdict on his trial,
has denied the match-fixing charges.
He says the allegations against him were specifically
designed to undermine the 18-times domestic champions.
The Turkish Football Federation launched its own
investigation, and 22 separate Super League games were referred
to the disciplinary committee.
(Additional reporting by Alexandra Hudson in Warsaw)