ISTANBUL Nov 4 Forward Halil Altintop has been
called up by Turkey to join his twin brother Hamit in their
squad to play Croatia in this month's two-legged Euro 2012
playoff.
The Turkish Football Federation announced the 24-man squad,
coached by Guus Hiddink, a week before the first fixture next
Friday. The second leg is on Nov. 15.
Trabzonspor's Halil Altintop, whose brother plays for Real
Madrid, played for Turkey in the Euro 2008 finals but had not
been included in the squad for more than a year after a drop in
form.
Trabzon centre back Giray Kacar, Fenerbahce midfielder Caner
Erkin and Bursaspor midfielder Ozan Ipek are also fresh faces in
the squad.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Volkan Demirel (Fenerbahce), Tolga Zengin
(Trabzonspor), Sinan Bolat (Standard Liege)
Defenders: Gokhan Gonul (Fenerbahce), Sabri Sarioglu
(Galatasaray), Servet Cetin (Galatasaray), Omer Toprak (Bayer
Leverkusen), Egemen Korkmaz (Besiktas), Giray Kacar
(Trabzonspor), Hakan Balta (Galatasaray), Ismail Koybasi
(Besiktas)
Midfield: Hamit Altintop (Real Madrid), Gokhan Tore
(Hamburg), Selcuk Sahin (Fenerbahce), Mehmet Topal (Valencia),
Emre Belozoglu (Fenerbahce), Selcuk Inan (Galatasaray), Caner
Erkin (Fenerbahce), Arda Turan (Atletico Madrid), Ozan Ipek
(Bursaspor)
Forwards: Burak Yilmaz (Trabzonspor), Kazim Kazim
(Galatasaray), Umut Bulut (Toulouse), Halil Altintop
(Trabzonspor)
