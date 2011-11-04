ISTANBUL Nov 4 Forward Halil Altintop has been called up by Turkey to join his twin brother Hamit in their squad to play Croatia in this month's two-legged Euro 2012 playoff.

The Turkish Football Federation announced the 24-man squad, coached by Guus Hiddink, a week before the first fixture next Friday. The second leg is on Nov. 15.

Trabzonspor's Halil Altintop, whose brother plays for Real Madrid, played for Turkey in the Euro 2008 finals but had not been included in the squad for more than a year after a drop in form.

Trabzon centre back Giray Kacar, Fenerbahce midfielder Caner Erkin and Bursaspor midfielder Ozan Ipek are also fresh faces in the squad.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Volkan Demirel (Fenerbahce), Tolga Zengin (Trabzonspor), Sinan Bolat (Standard Liege)

Defenders: Gokhan Gonul (Fenerbahce), Sabri Sarioglu (Galatasaray), Servet Cetin (Galatasaray), Omer Toprak (Bayer Leverkusen), Egemen Korkmaz (Besiktas), Giray Kacar (Trabzonspor), Hakan Balta (Galatasaray), Ismail Koybasi (Besiktas)

Midfield: Hamit Altintop (Real Madrid), Gokhan Tore (Hamburg), Selcuk Sahin (Fenerbahce), Mehmet Topal (Valencia), Emre Belozoglu (Fenerbahce), Selcuk Inan (Galatasaray), Caner Erkin (Fenerbahce), Arda Turan (Atletico Madrid), Ozan Ipek (Bursaspor)

Forwards: Burak Yilmaz (Trabzonspor), Kazim Kazim (Galatasaray), Umut Bulut (Toulouse), Halil Altintop (Trabzonspor)