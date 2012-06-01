LONDON, June 1 England have warned players to be
careful when using Twitter at Euro 2102 while Spain and Denmark
have banned their squad from using the social networking site
during the tournament.
Teams fear that off the cuff remarks on Twitter could cause
problems during this month's finals in Ukraine and Poland and
other sides could follow the directives.
England captain Steven Gerrard told a news conference on
Friday: "We've been told not to be tweeting anything
unnecessary."
Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas earlier tweeted: "From today
we are not allowed to use social networks, I wish that the next
picture I post will be with the Euro Cup. See you soon!"
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Wildey)