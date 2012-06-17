WARSAW, June 17 UEFA has started disciplinary
proceedings against the English FA following an attempted pitch
invasion by England fans at the Euro 2012 Group D match against
Sweden.
"UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the
Football Association of England (FA) for the inappropriate
behaviour of their supporters - attempted invasion of the field
of play - at the UEFA EURO 2012 Group D match against Sweden in
Kiev on Friday," UEFA said in a statement on Sunday.
The European soccer ruling body's Control and Disciplinary
Body will deal with the case on Wednesday.
England beat Sweden 3-2 and need a point from their final
group game against co-hosts Ukraine on Tuesday to reach the
quarter-finals.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)