WARSAW, June 17 UEFA has started disciplinary proceedings against the English FA following an attempted pitch invasion by England fans at the Euro 2012 Group D match against Sweden.

"UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Football Association of England (FA) for the inappropriate behaviour of their supporters - attempted invasion of the field of play - at the UEFA EURO 2012 Group D match against Sweden in Kiev on Friday," UEFA said in a statement on Sunday.

The European soccer ruling body's Control and Disciplinary Body will deal with the case on Wednesday.

England beat Sweden 3-2 and need a point from their final group game against co-hosts Ukraine on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ken Ferris)