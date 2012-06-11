By Mark Meadows
| KRAKOW, Poland, June 11
mayors of Polish and Ukrainian cities hosting Euro 2012 training
sessions to ask for an increased police presence to avoid racist
behaviour from fans.
Some members of the Netherlands squad complained of hearing
monkey noises at an open training session at Wisla Krakow's
stadium last week when tens of thousands of Poles turned up to
watch.
"UEFA...asks that all effective and necessary measures -
including an increased police presence - be implemented to
prevent any display of discriminatory or racist behaviour at
such public sessions," a UEFA statement said on Monday.
"UEFA has also requested that the authorities ensure that
any person found to be engaging in racist behaviour be
immediately ejected from the stadium and its vicinity, and that
criminal proceedings be launched against such individuals."
A letter was also sent to the Polish sports minister Joanna
Mucha asking for the full support of the authorities.
UEFA said there had only been this one isolated incident but
Italian and English media reports said a group of Spain fans
racially abused Italy's Mario Balotelli during Sunday's game in
Gdansk. Neither team have commented.
The issue of racism dominated the build-up to the co-hosted
tournament with a BBC documentary suggesting bigotry was
widespread among some fan groups.
Both Poland and Ukraine denied the allegations.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)