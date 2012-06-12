By Justin Palmer
| WARSAW, June 12
WARSAW, June 12 UEFA is to investigate alleged
racist chanting during the Euro 2012 matches between Spain and
Italy and Russia v Czech Republic, the governing body said on
Tuesday.
“"Following the provision of new independent information
today, regarding the two cases of alleged racist chanting in the
Spain-Italy and Russia-Czech Republic matches, UEFA is now
conducting further investigations," UEFA said in a statement.
“"There are, however, no disciplinary proceedings opened at
this moment in time."
Media reports said Italy striker Mario Balotelli was the
victim of racist chanting during the Group C match against Spain
in Gdansk on Sunday.
Czech Republic defender Theodor Gebre Selassie told
reporters he had "“noticed" racist chants directed at him in his
side's opening Group A game with Russia in Wroclaw.
No official complaints have been made to UEFA by Italy or
Czech Republic.
UEFA is on high alert for incidents of racism during the
June 8-July 1 tournament.
The governing body wrote on Monday to the mayors of Polish
and Ukrainian cities hosting Euro 2012 training sessions to ask
for an increased police presence to avoid racist behaviour from
fans.
Some members of the Netherlands squad complained of hearing
monkey noises at an open training session at Wisla Krakow's
stadium last week when tens of thousands of Poles turned up to
watch.
The issue of racism dominated the build-up to the co-hosted
tournament with a BBC documentary suggesting bigotry was
widespread among fan groups.
Both Poland and Ukraine denied the allegations.
Before the tournament, the hot-headed Balotelli had warned
he would “"kill" anyone who threw a banana at him in the street
during the European Championship.
In a separate case, UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings
against the Croatian Football Association for incidents during
their opening Group C match against Ireland in Poznan on Sunday.
Croatian fans celebrated their second goal by letting off
firecrackers and flares and a supporter dressed in his country's
national team shirt came out of the stands and gave Croatia
coach Slaven Bilic a kiss on the lips in front of the team
bench.
UEFA said the Croatians have been charged with the setting
off and throwing of fireworks and missiles, and invasion of the
pitch.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)