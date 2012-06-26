By Justin Palmer
| WARSAW, June 26
WARSAW, June 26 UEFA has charged the Spanish
Football Federation (RFEF) and Russian Football Union (RFS) for
racist behaviour and racist chanting by their national teams'
fans during Euro 2012 matches.
"UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Royal
Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for the improper conduct of
their supporters (racist behaviour, racist chanting) at the UEFA
Euro 2012 Group C match against Italy in Gdansk on Sunday 10
June," European soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.
"Disciplinary proceedings have also been opened against the
Russian Football Union (RFS) for the improper conduct of their
supporters (racist behaviour, racist chanting) at the UEFA Euro
2012 Group A match against the Czech Republic in Wroclaw on
Friday 8 June," UEFA added in a statement
UEFA will deal with the cases on Thursday.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)