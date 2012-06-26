WARSAW, June 26 UEFA has charged the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and Russian Football Union (RFS) for racist behaviour and racist chanting by their national teams' fans during Euro 2012 matches.

"UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for the improper conduct of their supporters (racist behaviour, racist chanting) at the UEFA Euro 2012 Group C match against Italy in Gdansk on Sunday 10 June," European soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.

"Disciplinary proceedings have also been opened against the Russian Football Union (RFS) for the improper conduct of their supporters (racist behaviour, racist chanting) at the UEFA Euro 2012 Group A match against the Czech Republic in Wroclaw on Friday 8 June," UEFA added in a statement

UEFA will deal with the cases on Thursday. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)