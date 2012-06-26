(Adds Croatia and Portugal fines)
By Justin Palmer
WARSAW, June 26 UEFA has charged the Spanish
Football Federation (RFEF) and Russian Football Union (RFS) for
racist behaviour and racist chanting by their national teams'
fans during Euro 2012 matches.
"UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Royal
Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for the improper conduct of
their supporters (racist behaviour, racist chanting) at the UEFA
Euro 2012 Group C match against Italy in Gdansk on Sunday 10
June," European soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.
"Disciplinary proceedings have also been opened against the
Russian Football Union (RFS) for the improper conduct of their
supporters (racist behaviour, racist chanting) at the UEFA Euro
2012 Group A match against the Czech Republic in Wroclaw on
Friday 8 June," UEFA added in a statement.
UEFA will deal with the cases on Thursday.
The Croatian Football Federation were later fined 30,000
euros ($37,400) after fans set off and threw fireworks and
displayed "inappropriate and racist banners" during the Group C
match against Spain in Gdansk on June 18, their second
racism-related fine of the tournament.
Croatia were fined 80,000 euros for racist chants directed
at Italy striker Mario Balotelli by their fans in Poznan on June
14.
UEFA has been gathering evidence following reports that
Spanish fans racially abused Balotelli during Spain's 1-1 draw
with Italy four days earlier.
Czech Republic defender Theodor Gebre Selassie, the first
black player to represent the Czech national team, told
reporters he had "noticed" racist chants directed at him during
his side's game with Russia.
The issue of racism dominated the build-up to Euro 2012,
co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine and the biggest sporting event
in eastern Europe since the end of communism.
Semi-finalists Portugal, who take on Spain in Donetsk on
Wednesday, were also fined 7,000 euros by UEFA after a fan
attempted to enter the pitch during their 1-0 quarter-final win
against the Czech Republic in Warsaw on June 21.
($1 = 0.8013 euros)
(Writing by Justin Palmer and Tom Pilcher, editing by Ken
Ferris)