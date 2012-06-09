(fixes typo in headline)

WARSAW, June 9 UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Russian FA (RFS) after fans threw fireworks and displayed illicit banners during Russia's opening Euro 2012 match against the Czech Republic in Wroclaw on Friday.

European soccer's governing body added it was investigating reports of alleged abuse directed at Czech Republic players by Russia fans during their team's 4-1 victory in Group A.

"After having looked at the security reports and available images, UEFA has today announced that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the Football Union of Russia (RFS) for the improper conduct of its supporters (crowd disturbances)," UEFA said in a statement on Saturday.

The Control and Disciplinary Body will review the case on Wednesday.

UEFA is also investigating what sparked a fight after the Wroclaw match in which about 30 fans attacked stewards.

The head of the Polish company in charge of tournament coordination said four stewards were hurt after being set on by a group of drunk Russia fans. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Ken Ferris)