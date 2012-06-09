(fixes typo in headline)
WARSAW, June 9 UEFA has opened disciplinary
proceedings against the Russian FA (RFS) after fans threw
fireworks and displayed illicit banners during Russia's opening
Euro 2012 match against the Czech Republic in Wroclaw on Friday.
European soccer's governing body added it was investigating
reports of alleged abuse directed at Czech Republic players by
Russia fans during their team's 4-1 victory in Group A.
"After having looked at the security reports and available
images, UEFA has today announced that disciplinary proceedings
have been opened against the Football Union of Russia (RFS) for
the improper conduct of its supporters (crowd disturbances),"
UEFA said in a statement on Saturday.
The Control and Disciplinary Body will review the case on
Wednesday.
UEFA is also investigating what sparked a fight after the
Wroclaw match in which about 30 fans attacked stewards.
The head of the Polish company in charge of tournament
coordination said four stewards were hurt after being set on by
a group of drunk Russia fans.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Ken Ferris)